American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOT.UN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.40. The firm has a market cap of C$355.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.18.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.