American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$4.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.75.

HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,847. The stock has a market cap of C$355.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.40.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

