American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

AOUT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,515,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

