American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.53 Million

Equities analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce $28.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.10 million to $28.95 million. American Software posted sales of $27.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $119.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $121.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $131.05 million, with estimates ranging from $127.20 million to $134.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMSWA. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Software by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.41. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.36 million, a PE ratio of 95.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

