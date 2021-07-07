Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of AMP opened at $247.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -561.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.99. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Kaspick LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

