AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.84% of AMERISAFE worth $22,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,191.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.