Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $76,906.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $295,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

