AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. AMO Coin has a market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $196,427.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.21 or 0.00934648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045320 BTC.

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

