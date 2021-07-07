Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits Market Cap of $123.19 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $123.19 million and $2.42 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 181,173,165 coins and its circulating supply is 128,086,078 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

