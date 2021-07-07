Analysts Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.07. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 14,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,383. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

