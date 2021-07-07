Analysts Anticipate AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.26 million and the highest is $89.60 million. AppFolio reported sales of $81.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $352.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.07 million to $352.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $421.51 million, with estimates ranging from $420.60 million to $422.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,387,000 after buying an additional 216,928 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after buying an additional 181,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after buying an additional 485,480 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,133,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $51,957,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

