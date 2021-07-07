Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.23 Million

Analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post $63.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $64.89 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $280.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.50 million to $284.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $381.18 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $388.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

In other Cardlytics news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,732 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,751. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics stock opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.22. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

