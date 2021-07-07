Analysts Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to post $55.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $56.30 million. Despegar.com posted sales of -$9.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $921.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.55.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

