Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $1,271,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $3,855,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 1,246,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,288. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.