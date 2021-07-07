Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Gladstone Capital reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $385.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

