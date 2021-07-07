Analysts Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.15). Groupon posted earnings of ($0.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $5.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GRPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Groupon stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 32,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.86. Groupon has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

