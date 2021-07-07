Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce sales of $127.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.60 million and the highest is $132.20 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $104.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $507.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $524.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $546.41 million, with estimates ranging from $507.10 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,001,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

