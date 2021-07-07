Analysts Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report sales of $120.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $121.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. Upwork reported sales of $87.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $475.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.70 million to $487.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $586.10 million, with estimates ranging from $558.10 million to $628.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 114.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71. Upwork has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $63.88.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

