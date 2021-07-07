Analysts Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $1.96. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $238,515.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $91.27. 1,898,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,166. First Solar has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

