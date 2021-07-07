Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 423,855 shares of company stock worth $31,138,835. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.22. 443,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

