Analysts Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

GLYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 710.0% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,167. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.14.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

