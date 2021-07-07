Analysts Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Argus boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

