Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.73 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

