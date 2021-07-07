Analysts Expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). The Boeing posted earnings of ($4.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $236.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.49. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

