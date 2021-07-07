Analyzing KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Hubbell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Hubbell 8.48% 20.42% 8.23%

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Hubbell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 364.19 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Hubbell $4.19 billion 2.42 $351.20 million $7.58 24.64

Hubbell has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Hubbell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hubbell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KULR Technology Group and Hubbell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hubbell 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hubbell has a consensus price target of $177.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Hubbell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hubbell is more favorable than KULR Technology Group.

Summary

Hubbell beats KULR Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; HYDRA TRS battery storage bags; internal short circuit device; and CRUX cathodes. The company's technologies are used in electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. It serves electrical transportation, 5G mobile computing, cloud computing, and space exploration and communications markets, as well as lithium-ion battery, energy storage, and battery transportation market. The company was formerly known as KT High-Tech Marketing Inc. and changed its name to KULR Technology Group, Inc. in August 2018. KULR Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Campbell, California.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; and special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers. The Utility Solution segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as utilities, telecommunication companies, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction, water utility, transportation industries. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut.

