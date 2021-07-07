Analyzing Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 4.59% 9.22% 6.89% Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vital Farms and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.75 $8.80 million $0.27 74.48 Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vital Farms and Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 4 3 0 2.43 Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Farms currently has a consensus price target of $34.57, suggesting a potential upside of 71.91%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vital Farms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, e-commerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.

