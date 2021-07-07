Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) received a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.54 ($79.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

