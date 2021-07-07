Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 96,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,081. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Story: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.