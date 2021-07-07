Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 96,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,081. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

