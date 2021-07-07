ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.12% of ANSYS worth $36,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $355.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.08 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,467 shares of company stock worth $1,616,178. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

