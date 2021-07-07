Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,594 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 13.6% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Anthem worth $417,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $385.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,425. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.05. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

