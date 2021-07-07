Antiample (XAMP) Price Reaches $0.0022

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $12.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Antiample has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

