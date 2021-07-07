Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 6,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

