APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of APA worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after buying an additional 1,133,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 61,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

APA stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

