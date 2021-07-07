Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,579 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.38% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,112. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

