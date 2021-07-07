APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $67,557,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after purchasing an additional 803,442 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $42,325,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

