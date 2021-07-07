APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.39.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

