APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,231 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Yum China by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Yum China by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

