APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,417 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 156,447 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

