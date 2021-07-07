APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $387.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $342.87. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $396.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

