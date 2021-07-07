APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

