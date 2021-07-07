APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $612,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.