APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 446,785 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TELUS by 59.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $44,237,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TU shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

