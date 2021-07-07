APG Asset Management N.V. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,769 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

