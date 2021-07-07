APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138,087 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,665,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $907,546,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 491.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.56. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $255.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.