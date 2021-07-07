APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Capri worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Capri by 2.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

CPRI opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.