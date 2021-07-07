APG Asset Management N.V. Has $5.25 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,691 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

TWLO stock opened at $394.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.32 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,061 shares of company stock worth $48,240,705. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

