APG Asset Management N.V. Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247,464 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,280,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

