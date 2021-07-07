APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $4.68 Million in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities raised West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of WFG opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.28.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

