APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,987,000 after purchasing an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

