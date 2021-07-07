APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,342 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

